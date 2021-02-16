David Guetta co-produces new single ‘Big’ as part of Imanbek & Rita Ora EP ‘Bang’

By Ryan Ford 31

Coming together to create four deliciously unique singles, distinctive producer Imanbek has teamed up with star vocalist Rita Ora, for the club-ready EP ‘Bang’, the pair promised back in the Fall of 2020.

Imanbek and Ora enlisted the help of some star-studded names in the production of their new EP, as David Guetta co-produced the works first single ‘Big’ which also saw a Gunna feature. ‘Bang Bang’ follows up in classic Imanbek style, flaunting the club sound for which he has become so sought after, before they change up the tempo with the hip-hop inspired track ‘Mood’ alongside Argentine trap star KHEA. Rounding off a superb EP, Rita Ora’s vocal talents shine through in the final track called ‘The One’ bolstering the duo’s impressive mainstream appeal.

Interestingly, this project has been just as much about audio as it was about the visual side of the music, as the pair also put out an accompanying short film, shot in Bulgaria to not only celebrate Bang‘s release, but Ora’s Eastern European heritage. The film showcases the incredible architecture, epic scenery and historic landmarks that remain ever true to her cultural background.

Be sure to check out the film as well as the refreshing, new Imanbek and Rita Ora EP below!

Image Credits: David Guetta (via Facebook), Imanbek (via Facebook), Rita Ora (via Facebook)