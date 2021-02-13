Jamie Jones drops club-ready remix of NEZ and ScHoolboy Q’s ‘Wild Youngster’: Listen

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 20

As music enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to get back on the dancefloor, music producers are constantly delivering new music to keep our spirits up. World renowned DJ and producer, Jamie Jones couldn’t have picked a better time to release a wobble remix for ‘Wild Youngster‘, a joint single by NEZ and ScHoolboy Q, helping us to forget about the freezing cold outside for a minute.

Over the years, Jamie Jones has crafted his own distinct, raw and melodic sound, whether it be a tech house banger or a percussion-driven house song for instance, he always makes people dance one way or another. With this remix, he has sprinkled his wobble magic onto ‘Wild Youngster’, a slower deep house-infused dancefloor filler by Chicago’s rapper and songwriter prodigy NEZ and fellow American hip-hop superstar ScHoolboy Q. He teamed up with the rapper last year for this collaboration, honouring the roots of house music as a Windy City native. Although the song was ready to turn up in any club in 2020, unfortunately we all know it couldn’t happen. Now that we see some light at the end of tunnel, Jamie Jones and this wobble remix are going to keep our hopes up with this deep, futuristic, yet groovy tech house rework, turning up the tempo of the song so that future club nights will surely be hot and steamy.

Wobble wobble! My new remix of @NEZsoridiculous feat scHoolboy Q – Wild Youngster has dropped! This is me putting it together last November in the Lab!! 🥮🥮 https://t.co/qfbs6TUaFg pic.twitter.com/rEUzqeH81R — JamieJonesMusic (@JamieJonesMusic) February 12, 2021

NEZ self-directed a stylish, flashy, black and white music video for ‘Wild Youngster’ which also received a brand new treatment for the remix, showcasing fashion shoot visuals with more candid, behind-the-scenes shots of the original clip. He is one half of the Grammy-nominated producer duo, Nez & Rio who first became known for their work with A$AP Rocky, Chance The Rapper and many others. Best known for producing hits such as Schoolboy Q’s ‘Man of the Year‘, their collaboration lead him to be nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Rap Album category, for working on the rapper’s album ‘Oxymoron‘.

Following the success of his 2020 collaboration ‘Body Control’ on Hot Since 82‘s latest album along with Boy George, and his joint EPs with Alan Fitzpatrick or Nicole Moudaber, Jamie Jones kicked off the new year the best way possible with this wobbler. Make sure you check it out!

Image Credit: Jamie Jones (via Facebook) and xoxohadas