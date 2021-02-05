Jonas Blue releases ‘Something Stupid’, his first single of 2021 : Listen

By Jake Gable 9

Jonas Blue is in a select group of artists who can boast the exclusivity of the ‘billion streams club‘. Joining the likes of Drake, and Ed Sheeran in the collective, Jonas has racked up the magic number on Spotify via a mammoth selection of his biggest anthems to date, including ‘Mama’, and ‘Rise’. Known for his marimba-rich pop-tones, Jonas Blue has proved himself as one of the most talented song-writing producers in recent years, finding himself nominated for various BRIT Awards, as well as performing across many of the most esteemed stages in the world. Now, the British DJ is dropping his first single of the year, in the shape of ‘Something Stupid’. Flexing his powerful production prowess across the release, Blue teams up with AWA on vocals to craft yet another house-tinged banger which displays an addictive melody and is sure to prove another huge commercial success for the Londoner, who sat down with We Rave You last year for an exclusive interview via our digital magazine.

Amassing 8 x top 20 singles, and more than 25 million records sold globally, Jonas Blue is nothing short of a hit-making juggernaut. Making his name as one of the most in-demand talents on the electronic music circuit, Blue has also teamed up with the likes of MK, Becky Hill, Retrovision and many more in recent times. With this week’s #NewMusicFriday offering a huge serving of piping-hot bangers – including tracks from the likes of Franky Wah, and a Jauz remix of the Steve Angello classic ‘Show Me Love’ – Jonas is off to a fine start in 2021, with the sizzling ‘Something Stupid‘ offering an aural embodiment of the signature style we can expect to hear from the Brit over the course of the next 11 months. You can hear the track below via the official Spotify link, and be sure to head over to our socials to let us know what’s on your release radar as we head into this weekend!