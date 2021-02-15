KSHMR to debut ‘Harmonica Andromeda’ at Insomniac’s Park ‘N Rave

By Melanie Zammit 18

KSHMR’s upcoming debut album ‘Harmonica Andromeda’ is set to premier during Insomniac’s Park ‘N Rave concert that will take place in the month of March of this year. After exploding onto the electronic music scene in 2016, and in a very short amount of time, KSHMR became an international artist whose name is now very familiar to everyone in the electronic music scene. His approaching debut album, which he claims is his best work so far, is now highly-anticipated by many.

The release of this album was previously announced at the beginning of this year alongside the release of ‘The World We Left Behind’. ‘Harmonica Andromeda’ follows the success that the talented KSHMR has showcased thus far, as well as the launch of Dharma Studio and Dreamz, the side project that he’s working on.

Now, the premier of this debut album is set to take place on Friday, March 19 2021, and the location will be Insomniac’s Park ‘N Rave concert series in Southern California at the NOS Events Center. It will surely be an experience that dance music lovers should not miss out on.

Here, you may find all the information and safety guidelines necessary for anyone who is interested in attending the event. Tickets will be available here.

My very first show of quarantine, I’ll be debuting the new album live at @insomniacevents #ParkNRave at the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino on March 19th. Tix go on sale Monday, Feb. 15th 12PM PDT. Hope to see you all there. ⇢ https://t.co/BBX4dDjlF2 pic.twitter.com/6YJZtz1tvu — KSHМR (@KSHMRmusic) February 12, 2021

Image credit: press