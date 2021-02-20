Lauryn Hill makes history as first female MC to go diamond

By Jack Spilsbury

In a groundbreaking achievement, Lauryn Hill becomes the first female MC in American history to achieve the diamond certificate in the United States as her album ‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ sells over 10 million copies. Originally released in 1998, Lauryn’s debut album hit No.1 in the charts selling over 400,000 copies in its first week. It was certainly established early on that the album would go on to have huge achievements.

Spawning hits such as ‘Doo Wop (That Thing)’ and ‘Everything Is Everything’, the album had massive critical success at the time of release and even managed to bag Lauryn Hill 10 nominations and 5 wins at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards in 1999, as well as countless other awards such as an American Music Award and Billboard Music Awards in the same year.

RIAA, the company that represents the recording industry in the United States, took to Twitter on February 17 to announce the exciting certification, seen below. Lauryn Hill, who is also a past member of hip-hop group Fugees also took to social media to react to her achievements in a post stating:

“Pretty wonderful to know that this album continues to bring happiness to people.”

If you haven’t already checked out this masterpiece of an LP then make sure to do so on Spotify, and join the many millions enjoying Lauryn’s music.

Image credit: Lauryn Hill via Facebook