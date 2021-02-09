LEGO shares three-hour playlist of relaxing soundscapes created with thousands of bricks

By Alshaan Kassam

Inspiring creativity and encouraging those across the world to further develop their imagination, LEGO definitely plays an important role to many children and adults globally by establishing a model of learning through playing. Whether this is bringing back memories to your time building the most epic fighter jets, racecars, stadiums, and more, or assisting you in your next purchase, it is safe to say many of us can attest to having the best time creating iconic objects with these building blocks. Now, you may recall Zedd showing his fans a stunning new home installation made entirely out of LEGO, but what if we told you this innovative brand is connecting even deeper with the music community. Yes, you heard it right. LEGO has just released a three-hour playlist crafted to help listeners find a moment of relaxation in their busy lives. The best part about the soothing mix is that the audio tracks are created using only the unique sounds which the building bricks make.

Experimenting with over 10,000 LEGO elements to record each distinct sound, the seven-track playlist includes tracks such as “The Waterfall” which has been created by pouring thousands of LEGO bricks on top of one another. We all know that feeling of excitement when the bricks connect with one another, but how about a track inspired by that sound? LEGO has got you covered, as “It All Clicks” captures the cheerful sound of the bricks joining together. With a peaceful soundscape in mind, the playlist is “designed to help listeners find a moment of zen in their day, making it the perfect audio accompaniment for falling asleep, unwinding, or relaxing through LEGO building.” With access on over 15 different streaming platforms such as Spotify and iTunes, LEGO has also released the playlist on their website here.

Listen to the full playlist below and let us know your favorite track in the comments.

Photo Credits: LEGO Official Website