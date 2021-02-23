List of Daft Punk ghost produced tracks leaked online

By Jake Gable 17

Since Daft Punk announced their retirement a little over 24 hours ago, the French duo have dominated headlines worldwide, hogging column inches on just about every website, as fans pay tribute to the legacy of the electro-house pioneers. Now, a full list has been published of all the tracks Thomas Bangalter & Guy Manuel De Homem-Christo (aka Daft Punk) ghost produced for other artists during their career(s), and there’s a fair few bangers in there! Best known for their own hits such as ‘Around The World’, and ‘One More Time’, the robotic pair also turned their hand to tracks for artists such as N.E.R.D, and Pharrell Williams, who the duo teamed up with on 2013’s mega-hit ‘Get Lucky’. The pair also created 4 track for Yeezus himself, Kanye West, including his iconic anthem ‘Black Skinhead‘, and made ‘I Feel It Coming‘ for The Weeknd.

Outside of their work as a duo, Homem-Christo was drafted into the studio to create productions for Cassius, and Kavinsky, whilst Bangalter sprinkled ‘the French touch’ on 1998 classic ‘Music Sounds Better With You’, as well as Bob Sinclar‘s ‘Gym Tonic’. The full list, published here, is evidence of the powerful production prowess both members of the group possessed. But on Monday, they announced it was to be no more, thanks to an 8-minute YouTube video titled ‘epilogue’. The production showed an explosion followed by the words ‘1993-2001‘ in tomb-stone style, sending fans into a frenzy all over the world. Despite recent rumours that Daft Punk were set to perform at the half-time show during the SuperBowl, working alongside The Weeknd on their hit ‘Starboy’, the performance did not materialise as the R&B maestro went at it solo. With the final Daft Punk album, ‘Random Access Memories‘ coming a full 8 years ago, the announcement came as a major blow for many, who believed the droids were working on new material during this current hiatus.

INDIO, CA – APRIL 29: Daft Punk performs at the Coachella Music Festival on April 29, 2006 in Indio, California. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images)