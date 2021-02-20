Marshmello drops thrilling new Persian language single ‘Lavandia’

By Ryan Ford 16

Ambitious as always, global dance phenomenon Marshmello has arrived with innovative new music, this time teaming up with Iranian vocal talent Arash for something different in ‘Lavandia’.

Authentic to the core, their new collaborative single layers Persian-inspired synths and rhythmic instrumentation under the punchy, ear-catching vocals written purely in the Western Iranian language. Despite the fact he has strayed away a little from his usual style, Marshmello has hit the sweet spot alongside the Persia’s Got Talent TV star, as it still remains true to his dance music roots. ‘Lavandia’ adds a second track to the Philadelphia-based producer’s 2021 discography, following up his work with benny blanco and Vance Joy on ‘You’.

The more recent track though, is accompanied by its own music video in which both artists star, as the pair appear to chase down a jewel thief. The video follows the pursuit across a number different scenes that play host to some intensely choreographed dance encounters.

Back in January, Marshmello shared that his highly anticipated album is done via Twitter.

If you are keen to understand the meaning of ‘Lavandia’, Marshmello has pasted the English translation in the description of the YouTube video we have provided below!