Martin Garrix releases massive collaboration with Tove Lo titled ‘Pressure’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 22

Martin Garrix has kept his fans in anticipation for what would be his first release of 2021, and it is finally here. Announcing the news earlier this week, he is in collaboration mode and has teamed up with Swedish singer and songwriter Tove Lo (who has such hits like ‘Habits (Stay High)’ and ‘Don’t Say Goodbye’ with Alok) to deliver ‘Pressure’. Starting off the year as he means to go on, ‘Pressure’ showcases Martin Garrix and Tove Lo in a brand new light.

Showing off his brand new style, aiming to move in a new direction with his production skills, the track is unlike anything that Garrix has ever produced before. Incomparable, it is fresh, exciting and hopefully what we will hear more of from the Dutch producer. Sultry and dark, Tove Lo shines bright with her edgy vocals and lyrics that beg to be sung along to. Speaking of the track, she says:

‘’This track hit me in all the right places and I really wanted to be a part of it. It’s cool that it’s a slightly new direction for both me and Garrix! Lyrically it’s all about destructive passion and lack of self-control. Which feels amazing until it drives you crazy. I’m very excited for this to be our first collab, I hope all our fans feel it!’’

Although Garrix is no stranger to deeper and darker releases, as we saw from his Ytram alias last year, this is brand new for his main sound, and we’re excited and curious to see where it leads to in the future. A music video, premiering on Garrix’s YouTube channel later today, will give us visual accompaniment but for now you can listen to the exciting Martin Garrix and Tove Lo collaboration below on Spotify. You can also stream it on other platforms here.

Image Credits: Martin Garrix (Press), Tove Lo (via Facebook)