BREAKING: Martin Garrix to release new track ‘Pressure’ this Friday with Tove Lo

By Lewis Partington 37

After a long 8 months without a release, Dutch sensation Martin Garrix is finally set for a return. Teasing the artwork across his social media platforms and his STMPD Records label pages, the upcoming track is already causing quite a stir, with the worldwide fanbase known as Garrixers displaying their sheer excitement at the release. Together with renowned vocalist Tove Lo, this upcoming Martin Garrix release is guaranteed to be another special addition to his ever-growing collection of top class music, and you can be sure that ‘Pressure‘ will rapidly become a firm fan favourite.

It feels like an eternity since the last release under the Martin Garrix name. Whilst the Dutchman has been deploying his Ytram alias for recent music, dropping ‘Make You Mine‘, ‘Fire‘, and ‘Alive‘ in the past 6 months. Despite these tracks all being phenomenal releases, bringing a fresh house-infused sound that shows a different side to the producer, there is no doubt that the loyal Garrixers are longing for a traditional Martin Garrix release. ‘Higher Ground‘ arrived last May with stunning vocals from John Martin, and if that is anything to go by this Friday’s release will be equally incredible.

Teaming up with Tove Lo, who you may remember from Alesso’s ‘Heroes‘, the upcoming release is sure to include an insane and captivating vocal, but comes with a certain level of mystery. Garrix is known for an array of genres, from future bass and commercial sounds to his classic big room and progressive approach. Luckily, Friday is not too far away so you won’t have to wait too long to find out what ‘Pressure‘ has to offer.

Image Credit: Martin Garrix (via Facebook)