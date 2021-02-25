Martin Garrix to debut at Hydeout: The Prelude with ambitious set on March 5

By Samantha Reis 5

Supermassive Dutch sensation Martin Garrix will star in one of the next exclusive episodes in Hydeout: The Prelude. Immerse yourself in the virtual worlds of this futuristic platform and watch a performance that will take your breath away on March 5.

Hydeout: The Prelude is a revolutionary new way to experience music. Recently launched, this platform unfolds in virtual worlds that allow you to contemplate extraordinary and superhuman 3D stages and audiovisual super-productions in the real world, in absolutely fantastic locations. The immersive environment of Hydeout is designed for music lovers and it is through it that it promises to bring people together. Free of all kinds of barriers, all visitors can create a modern and customisable avatar, with which they can dance and socialise with peers. As well as bringing music lovers together, it also tightens the bonds between fans and artists through intimate videos with their favourite music stars. The Hydeout sphere includes games, chats, three-dimensional concerts where you can dance and exclusive episodes with the hottest names in music to watch epic sets. Be part of HydeTribe and learn all about the platform on the official website.

One of these bombastic sets will take place on March 5 and the protagonist is Martin Garrix. Despite the young age at which he began to blow crowds away, Garrix has always stood out for his incredible maturity, focus and of course, talent. His name has been No1 on the Top 100 DJs Poll three times in a row and on the billboards of the world’s biggest electronic music festivals. Producer of countless bangers and responsible for a legion of passionate fans, Martin Garrix still has a giant career ahead of him. The Dutch prodigy started the year surrounded by huge buzz when he released his first work of the year with Swedish singer and songwriter Tove Lo. Titled ‘Pressure’, this massive collaborative single came to make a big and long-lasting splash on the music scene.

In the trailer of what will be Martin Garrix’s exclusive episode we see him perform on the mythological Sanctum stage, which belongs to HydeIsland, one of the virtual worlds of Hydeout: The Prelude. Surrounded by a magical and carefully designed setting, Garrix will spread his contagious energy through an unforgettable set that will certainly feature his most recent works and, who knows, even his upcoming ones.

This weekend Hydeout will host Don Diablo and NERVO, and on March 5 it will be Martin Garrix’s turn. Make sure you don’t miss it. Until then, take a look at this video to get connected to the concept:

Image Credit: Martin Garrix (via Facebook)