Matisse & Sadko reveal new anthem ‘Meant To Be’ on Martin Garrix’s STMPD: Listen

By Jake Gable 57

Progressive-house royalty Matisse & Sadko have delivered a flurry of the greatest EDM anthems ever made in recent years, including ‘Dragon’, ‘Forever’, and ‘Together’. In addition to these Martin Garrix collaborations, the Russian pair have also been releasing regularly on Marty’s STMPD RCRDS label, via 2020 productions such as ‘Strings Again‘ and ‘Sweet Life’. Now, the Garrix x Matisse x Sadko partnership is once again working wonders, thanks to the release of ‘Meant To Be’. Once again dropping on the STMPD= imprint, the track showcases the pair’s powerful production prowess, packed with a rich hook and toe-tapping melodies. Displaying the vivacious sound Matisse & Sadko have become accustomed to in recent years, ‘Meant To Be’ was first premiered by Mr Garrix himself, during his Tomorrowland NYE set, when the ‘Animals’ producer opened up his set with a unique intro version of the track.

Making waves across the dance industry, Matisse & Sadko have grown meteorically in recent years, and have released on a range of iconic labels, such as Axtone Records, Musical Freedom, and Spinnin’ Records. The duo even hosted their own event at ADE 2019 when a pre-pandemic crowd packed in to see a range of progressive artists over the course of the evening, including ARTY, Dimitri Vangelis & Wyman, DubVision, Magnificence, and Raiden. Performing across many of the biggest stages in the world, including Ultra Music Festival in Miami, the Russian pair will be hoping to return to live shows this year, with calls for a ‘vaccine passport’ in many sectors, allowing those who have been inoculated by the Oxford/AstraZeneca, Moderna, or Pfizer vaccines to travel internationally, and event large-crowd events. We shall have to wait and see on whether or not that particular plan will occur, but until then, we’ll keep ourselves busy by checking out ‘Meant To Be’. You can check it out below!

Image Credit: Martin Garrix (Press), Matisse & Sadko (Press / via SergeyFree https://sergeyfree.ru)