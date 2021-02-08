Matisse & Sadko to drop Martin Garrix Tomorrowland NYE intro ID this Friday

By Jake Gable 41

Matisse & Sadko are undoubtedly modern legends of the progressive-house scene, and often get overlooked when mentioning the great list of artists who have contributed to the modern success of electronic dance music. Though names like David Guetta, Calvin Harris, and Swedish House Mafia usually top the list of such discussions, it’s easy to forget that the under-rated Russian duo have teamed up with Arty on ‘Trio’, Steve Angello on ‘SLVR’ and Tiesto on ‘Dawnbreaker’ in recent years. In addition to their own original productions, and official remix of Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso‘s hit ‘Dreamer’, Matisse & Sadko are best known for also collaborating with Martin Garrix on a huge range of tracks from their back-catalogue. The irresistible trio have produced ‘Dragon’, ‘Forever’, ‘Hold On’, ‘Together’, ‘Break Through The Silence’, and ‘Mistaken’ in recent times, and now the Matisse x Sadko x Garrix combo is once again bringing us some fresh Friday fire… Well, sort of.

Although ‘Meant To Be‘ is an original production from the Eastern-European pair, it was Martin Garrix who first aired the track, dropping it as his intro ID during his set for the virtual Tomorrowland event on NYE. Soon, the track was circulating around the dance music community, and now, we can reveal that it’s also set to drop on Marty’s label, STMPD, this coming Friday. Fusing the acapella of his own track ‘Don’t Look Down’ over the release, Garrix kicked off his set with this sizzler before launching into a dynamic and eclectic tracklist, which included David Guetta & Brooks collaboration ‘Like I Do’, a remix of Lewis Capaldi‘s tear-jerker ‘Someone You Loved’, and the Dubvision remix of his Dua Lipa banger ‘Scared to Be Lonely‘. We’re certainly very excited to hear this one, and you can even check out the artwork for the new Matisse & Sadko anthem, below:

Header Image Credit: Martin Garrix (Press), Matisse & Sadko (Press / via SergeyFree)