MDLBEAST launch new record label, MDLBEAST Records

By Ellie Mullins 52

Fast evolving and influential brand MDLBEAST are fast becoming one of the biggest, globally renowned brands in music history. Lifestyle, entertainment and more, MDLBEAST are setting the tone for other brands. The brains behind festivals such as Soundstorm (which saw acts like CamelPhat, Martin Garrix and David Guetta take to the stage for their first event) and other events, they are now expanding their brand and name even further with the launch of a new record label, MDLBEAST Records.

Focusing on Middle Eastern underground talent, they are aiming to bring these underrated talents into the spotlight whilst also working with already established big names, in which will be showcased on the label’s first release titled ‘Soundstorm Vol 1’ which will feature names such as Salvatore Ganacci, R3HAB (who’s single ‘Ringtone’ will be released February 26 on the label)and Afrojack, and rising stars such as Cosmicat. Each track will benefit from its own bespoke global marketing scheme, helping to drive streaming numbers and give attention to each individual artist rather than just focus on the compilation album as one unit. The album will be out in April, so make sure to stay updated for news on when it drops.

MDLBEAST Records will be the hottest label in the Arab region, and will nurture local talents, helping to turn them into international stars. As the label grows and evolves, they will also launch sub labels focusing on a variety of genres such as techno, EDM and afrobeat to name a few. Regular flagship events are also something that fans can look forward to from MDLBEAST Records, as they ensure that the fun will never stop. Plans for radio shows, playlists and remix challenges are also in their future. Talal Albahiti, chief operating officer of MDLBEAST stated:

“MDLBEAST is all about amplifying the unseen, building a platform for Arab artists to showcase their talents to the world & bring international artists closer to Arab audiences. Launching our label MDLBEAST Records is another big milestone on our journey to create cultural exchange through music. We are especially proud that our good friend and collaborator R3HAB will be the first artist to officially launch his single ‘Ringtone’ on MDLBEAST Records.”

As you can see, this record label is set to become one of the most innovative and unique labels that the electronic music world has to offer, and we can’t wait to see how the future will shape the label.

Image credits: press