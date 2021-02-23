Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale enforce strict rules for Spring Break arrival

By Alexander Costello 6

The arrival of Spring Break signifies the opportunity to travel to exotic locations and engage in behaviour that is often perceived as risky, however, student-revellers destined for Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale will find subdued celebrations as law enforcement and city officials impose strict rules amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With big crowds (larger than typical Spring Break) expected to travel to the area over the next several weeks, enhanced safety measures will take place between February 22 and April 12. To keep yourself on the right side of the law, here’s what you need to know.

To prevent pro-longed parties and minimise disruption in the Miami area, a curfew set by Miami-Dade County will be in place from 12 AM to 6 AM. There will also be capacity limits on public beaches that receive high-traffic. In Miami Beach, the sale of liquor sales will cease across the city after 10 PM to discourage excessive alcohol consumption. Additionally, the consumption of alcohol will be prohibited on public beaches, along with items synonymous with Spring Break including inflatable devices, tents, coolers and similar objects. In a statement outlined ahead of Spring Break, Interim City Manager Raul J. Aguila said:

“To anyone who plans to visit our urban island this year, you should know that Miami Beach has a rich history of welcoming the world to our beautiful backyard. But we have zero tolerance for street fights, theft of any kind and illegal drug use. That simply puts our visitors and residents at risk of serious injury, or worse. If you plan to vacation on Miami Beach, do so responsibly or be arrested.”

In Fort Lauderdale, simultaneous rules will be in force, with officials further banning the use of electric and motorised scooters in the area. it is ket to note that a new designated pick-up/drop off location can be located at Las Olas Oceanside Park at 3000 East Las Olas Boulevard. To all of our fellow Spring Breakers, we wish you all the fun and excitement, but ultimately to stay safe out there!

Image Credits: Sun Sentinal Website