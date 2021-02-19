MWRS & Dirty Ducks release ‘Sublime’ collaboration: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 9

MWRS & Dirty Ducks have just released a new track entitled ‘Sublime‘, out now via HEXAGON.

The Dirty Ducks project was conceived back in 2011 when it was founded by two Italian natives, Alex Ratti and Federico Gualdi who were brought together by their love of EDM and music production. Their first release, entitled ‘Titan’, was a smash hit and debuted during Michael Calfan‘s performance at Tomorrowland’s main stage. Bouncing between DJing at famous Italian clubs, the pair were also honing their crafts as producers in the meantime. Through the years, Dirty Ducks have consistently gained momentum with release after release, leading up to their official remix of Afrojack‘s ‘Used To Have It All’.

MWRS (real name Matthew Ros), is another Italian native who has also gained recognition through the years with singles that have been released on multiple labels such as Spinnin Records, Revealed Recordings, and Smash The House. Other releases include ‘Pull Back’and ‘Mindreader’.

‘Sublime’ is a hard-hitting future house beat that is a non-stop banger from start to finish. Silky vocals sit on top of a warping bass-synth that takes us into a groovy face-melting sax drop between big house chords.

“Sublime is the perfect combination of MWRS sound and ours”, says Dirty Ducks. “We like to experiment and combine the modern “future house” sound, bouncy basslines with more organic instruments like the sax. We had so much fun working on it and we hope you’ll dig it too!”

Listen to MWRS & Dirty Ducks’ ‘Sublime’ below:

Image Credit: Dirty Ducks Press