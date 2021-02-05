Netsky drops remix of Keys N Krates hit ‘Glitter’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 11

When a bootleg is just so good that it becomes an official remix, that’s how you know you have a hit on your hand. Netsky knows that very well, as his bootleg of the Keys N Krates and Ambré Perkins track ‘Glitter’ has become an official remix much to the delight of fans. Dropping on Dim Mak, this remix has got New Music Friday all fired up. First teased by Netsky during his home set for DJ Mag back in April of last year, he has since played the remix in nearly every lockdown stream he’s done, in sets such as Digital Mirage, UKF On Air: Hyper Vision and Tomorrowland Around The World. Although many assumed we would not see an official release since it was meant to just be a bootleg, it’s been a long time coming.

Starting with a groovy bass, Ambré Perkins’ vocals ooze in and mix together with Netsky’s soundscape, creating an irresistible concoction. In true Netsky fashion, he then raises everything up higher, creating a euphoric melody to welcome in the drop. Reminiscent of his older sound that everyone knows and loves, it has that essential drum and bass sound, uplifting the vibes and creating utter happiness.

This highly popular remix follows 2020 album ‘Second Nature‘, which was highly acclaimed by those in the scene and fans alike. The remix of ‘Glitter’ is out now, and you can listen to it on Spotify below and grab the extended version via Beatport here.

Image credit: press