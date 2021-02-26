Nicky Romero wows fans with new single ‘Back To You’

By Ellie Mullins 8

Enjoying an already successful year for new music, Nicky Romero has just released his second single of the year titled ‘Back To You’. This singe follows his first release of the year back in January, ‘Into The Light‘ with Timmo Hendriks and David Shane. Already a very successful year for Nicky Romero in terms of releases, let’s dive into ‘Back To You’.

Stating that he can’t wait to get back to festivals, we can’t wait either because we will get to hear this track, which is perfect for filling out the big main stages. ‘Back To You’ is strikingly beautiful, and is classic Romero, showcasing what fans have fallen in love with over the years. Exploring his commercial, ready for radio side of his production abilities, it is universally enjoyable and with it comes a positive message of hope. Allowing us to reminisce over the wonderful memories we have shared together at festivals in the past, ‘Back To You’ is a love letter to the future that we will share together again at live events. With stunning vocals that tug at the listener’s heartstrings and melodic and delicate piano sounds that add that emotive musical language which further strengthens the track, this is one of the Dutch artist’s strongest productions.

About the record, he says this:

“‘Back To You‘ is a message of positivity and hope. I went into the studio hopeful for what is to come and excited to be back on stage when it’s possible and safe for everyone. I hope when this song comes on over the airwaves that listeners will feel as excited as I am to return to festivals and clubs in the year ahead. I can’t wait to see all of you there! Stay safe.”

Festivals, we can’t wait to get ‘Back To You’! Until we can though, you can stream the beautiful track on Spotify below and other services here.

Image Credit: Kevin Canales