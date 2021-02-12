NWYR releases new single titled ‘Shenron’: Listen

By Maxim Fossey

W&W, known under its Trance alias NWYR, releases its first and new single of 2021 titled ‘Shenron’.

Currently staying in Taiwan awaiting for Creamfields festival due to COVID-19 postponements, Netherlands DJs and icons Willem van Hanegem and Ward van der Harst have released a new Big Room Trance banger.

NWYR releases its first single ‘Shenron’, a title based off the classic Dragon Ball anime series character of the same name. The single was earlier posted on W&W’s social media pages when they were out in late 2020, performing their Thailand Rave Culture festival alongside numerous artists, a rare sight during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Surely a similar tune and iconic music piece to their 2017 ASOT Intro set piece, NWYR is starting off the Year of the Ox in an interesting fashion. The Dutch duo, growing back to its original trance roots, is also known to have released several Big Room Trance anthems, such as ‘Voltage’, ‘The Melody’ featuring Andrew Rayel, and many more.

Upon its new release throughout numerous streaming platforms such as Spotify, NWYR’s new single ‘Shenron’ is set to bring the scene of Big Room Trance to a whole other level.

Image Credit: W&W / NWYR (via Facebook)