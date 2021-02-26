Ollie Crowe joins forces with Iva Rii for ‘On My Mind’: Listen

By Lakshay Bhagtani

UK-based record producer and DJ Ollie Crowe has built quite a reputation for himself in the electronic music industry, where his production style and signature sound have been consistently appreciated. Having already earned the support of industry heavyweights like Don Diablo, Steve Aoki, Yves V, and Mike Williams, he is set to be a crucial part of the next generation of artists that will be at the forefront of future house for the years to come. For his latest single called ‘On My Mind‘, Ollie has teamed up with the incredibly talented topliner Iva Rii to mark his debut on Soave Records.

Iva Rii’s work on the track with her exotic vocals adds a hypnotic vibe to the break and the buildup which definitely contributes a lot to an already blazing drop. Ollie’s characteristic atmospheric elements combined with some hard-hitting drums and percussion stabs make this track perfect for an intense workout session.

Here’s what the man of the moment had to say about his latest release:

“At the start of last year, the original idea was finished but I couldn’t find the right vocal to fit the track. When I heard Iva’s voice, I knew her vocals would fit perfectly. We started working together and created “On My Mind”. I had a lot of fun working on this one and I hope you like it as much as I do!” – Ollie Crowe

Well, don’t just take our or Ollie’s word for it, go check out ‘On My Mind‘ yourself below.

Image credit: Ollie Crowe (via Press)