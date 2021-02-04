Tomorrowland One World Radio launches monthly CORE show

By Ellie Mullins 14

If you’ve been to Tomorrowland since 2017, you’ll be familiar with the enchanting CORE stage which is tucked away in the trees, surrounded by nature and some of the biggest world class DJs. A crowd favourite, the CORE stage has now been honoured on Tomorrowland’s One World Radio. The monthly CORE show will showcase the best in alternative house and techno in a uniquely curated one-hour roundup.

Hosted by Dino Lenny, the show will also boast an exclusive interview each month, and the first one starts with Sven Väth. Väth talks about his 40-year legendary career, celebrating 20 years of Cocoon Recordings, which particular song touches his soul and a lot more with the Italian producer. The episode also features an impressive tracklist, and you can expect to hear anthems from ARTBAT, Tale Of Us & Âme, Tiga and a lot more. If that wasn’t enough, there will be a track selected by the special guest each month as the ‘classic of the month’.

Broadcasting at 19:00 CET on the last Sunday of every month, it will allow listeners to discover new and emerging artists in the genre, as well as re-listen to classics by pioneers such as Carl Cox, Kölsch, Maceo Plex and countless more.

Tune in to the first episode below, and visit the One World Radio website here to ensure you don’t miss out on the next episode.

Image credit: press