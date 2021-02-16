One World Radio celebrates 2 years on air with 5-day birthday party takeover

By Ellie Mullins 18

The two year anniversary of Tomorrowland‘s radio station One World Radio is coming up on February 18. Not only has Tomorrowland created a successful station as an expansion of the Tomorrowland brand, but they have also reached a worldwide audience and have established themselves as one of the leading electronic music radio stations. In two years, they have accomplished many great things, and are now turning to epic celebrations to recognise these achievements.

50 different world class artists will be joining One World Radio this week, with friends of Tomorrowland such as Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, MORTEN and more joining for 30-minute mixes, with ten artists every day between 10:00 and 19:00 CET celebrating for five days on air. Each mix will be specially curated, with each artist crafting their selections of the finest tracks, sure to please fans of every electronic genre out there. No less than 25 hours of music in total will be played out from the biggest and best names, and, of course, there will be unreleased and exclusive IDs. Below is the full schedule.

Over two years, One World Radio has amassed some impressive numbers. Streaming from 130 different countries, they have had 54 Friendship Mixes, 20 Sunday morning playlists, 144 Tomorrowland Top 30’s and ten residencies with names such as NERVO, Laidback Luke, Dinno Lenny and more. Interestingly, the first ever track to be played on air was CamelPhat‘s remix of Fatboy Slim‘s ‘Right Here, Right Now’ and the track boasting the most amount of plays is ‘In Your Eyes’ by Robin Schulz, all resulting in 17.544 hours of music. From their launch at the holy grounds of Tomorrowland in De Schorre, Boom with Steve Aoki to their live broadcasts from the festivals and much more, it’s safe to say that they have achieved monumental success in just two years.

You can watch a live broadcast of One World radio below on the Tomorrowland YouTube channel, or alternatively visit their website here for more content.

Image credit: press