Otto Knows’ iconic mega-anthem ‘Million Voices’ turns 9 years old

By Alexander Costello 34

Having mesmerised dance music fans for close to a decade, Otto Knows’ mega-anthem ‘Million Voices‘ has turned nine years old. We rewind the tape and look back to where it all began.

Released in February 2012, in a time that can be argued as the golden years of electronic dance music, a talented Swede emerged with a track that would forever stand as one of the biggest anthems released. Under Sebastian Ingrosso’s Refune imprint, Otto Knows – real name Otto Jettman – would receive a platform to distribute his sensational track known as ‘Million Voices’, and firmly place the producer on dance music’s radar. The track would go on to receive Platinum status and build a reputation for delivering such a devastating, yet tantalising drop, accompanied by those famous lyrics. Nine years on, ‘Million Voices’ remains one of the most recognisable tracks and a regular feature during the festival season.

Since breaking out and into the spotlight, Otto Knows has become a household name that’s instantly synonymous with progressive and pop-driven tunes. Over the years, the Swedish star has produced a selection of exceptional tracks including ‘Parachute‘, ‘Next To Me‘ – which received an epic Matisse & Sadko Remix – and ‘Back Where I Belong‘, an outstanding collaboration with childhood friend Avicii. Throughout his career, Otto has been a regular main-stage artist on the festival track, playing at the world’s biggest stages including Tomorrowland, Creamfields, and Ultra Miami. More importantly, his success can be attributed to his passion and hard work in the studio, where Otto cooks up the tracks we’ve come to love.

As they say, tracks come and go, but anthems hang around forever, and that’s exactly what Otto Knows delivered. Relive the magic of ‘Million Voices’ and check out the track’s official music video below. Let us know when and where you first heard this tune.

Image Credit: Daniel Stigefelt, Courtesy of Billboard