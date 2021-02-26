Porter Robinson set to release final single from ‘Nurture’ on March 3

By Ellie Mullins 13

The release date for Porter Robinson‘s second studio album ‘Nurture‘ is creeping up, and fans are getting more and more excited for it. Releasing on April 23, the world has seen tastes from the album in the form of singles ‘Get Your Wish’, ‘Something Comforting’, ‘Mirror’ and latest single ‘Look at the Sky‘. Now, we will see the final single be released before the full 14 tracks are unveiled to the world. Just announcing the news, Porter Robinson will release a single titled ‘Musician’ on March 3. He has put out a video teaser of the single on his Twitter account, along with an animated video which you can see below.

"but sincerely: can't you feel what i'm feeling?" Musician: the final Nurture single. out March 03. pre-save here: https://t.co/KgF3g6TOIm pic.twitter.com/kMbVujoj51 — porter robinson (@porterrobinson) February 26, 2021

Unfortunately, Porter Robinson has left much to the imagination when it comes to teasing what ‘Musician’ will actually sound like, only giving us what sounds like the possible intro to the track, but if the past singles (and his overall past work) is anything to go by, then we know it will be nothing short of a masterpiece. The animation that he has also provided us a peak of is reminiscent of his love for Japanese animation style, anime. In the past, he has created a short anime film in conjunction with A-1 Pictures & Crunchyroll for Madeon collaboration ‘Shelter‘ and previous visuals for first album ‘Worlds’ were also heavily anime focused.

Save the date, because Wednesday March 3 is when the world will get to hear ‘Musician’, and then it’s time to play the waiting game until the full ‘Nurture’ project is released. You can now pre-save ‘Musician’ here.

Image credit: press