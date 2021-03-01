Red Rocks Amphitheatre set to reopen with major announcements in April

By Lakshay Bhagtani 50

Through a series of recent tweets, the Denver-based iconic venue Red Rocks Amphitheatre is looking forward to the return of live events at its core in the summer. Like all other events and festival arenas, Red Rocks was also closed down about a year ago due to the outbreak of Covid-19. But the fans can finally expect some limited capacity live events at the venue with the adoption of all kinds of safety measures, including the promotion of masks and division of the spectator spaces as per the social distancing norms.

“We continue to work closely with city and state health officials and will be submitting variance requests for outdoor spaces by the end of the month.We’re excited to see COVID numbers improve and are hopeful that, while it won’t be a completely “normal” summer, our community is getting back to the business of fun. It’s up to all of us to help in the goal of opening our venues, so mask up“

In April, we’ll help highlight some exciting announcements about concert and entertainment schedules across the city, including the 80th anniversary of Red Rocks Amphitheatre. — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) February 18, 2021

As per the venue’s official website, some of the industry‘s finest artists including Rüfüs Du Sol, Alison Wonderland, Rezz, Zeds Dead, Galantis, 3LAU, and Mat Zo are already scheduled to perform there in the summer. It would be interesting to see what else does Red Rocks Amphitheatre has in store for us and what they really mean by the “exciting announcements.”

In the meantime, you can revisit Illenium’s legendary throwback set at the Red Rocks from 2019 –

Image Credits – Ryan Lewis