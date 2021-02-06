Rudimental release dub version of hit track ‘Be The One’

By Ellie Mullins 15

The Rudimental track ‘Be The One‘ which features MORGAN, Digga D and TIKE (with MORGAN and TIKE hailing from Rudimental’s Major Toms label), has been firing on all cylinders ever since its release on December 10 of last year. Topping the UK Singles Chart where its position keeps getting higher and higher, it is also making waves across the Europe electronic scene. To drum up even more buzz around the single, the electronic band consisting of Piers Aggett, Amir Amor, Kesi Dryden and Locksmith have released a new dub version of ‘Be The One’.

Fitting another big name into this record, if that was even possible, they have enlisted North London’s rising star rapper Keeya Keys to raise the temperature and heat even further than before, creating some serious summer vibes to get us through the first few gloomy months of the year. Adding a fresh twist on the UK garage sound that was oozing out of the original track, the new perspective acts like a brand new track which will equally have everyone blasting the dub version on repeat as well as the original, drumming up some serious streaming numbers for both.

This release follows the success of previous releases for the four-member band, including Hot Since 82 collaboration ‘Be Strong‘ and Anne-Marie track ‘Come Over’. Set to be a great year for Rudimental, you can now listen to the dub of ‘Be The One’ below.

Image Credit: Rudimental Press