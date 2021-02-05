Seven Lions transcends musical boundaries with trance-inspired ‘1999’ EP: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 3

Headlining festivals such as Dreamstate SoCal and iconic events including ABGT 250 at the Gorge, Seven Lions is definitely not a stranger when it comes down to experimenting with trance music. After sharing a taste of his upcoming ‘1999’ EP with a trance remix of ‘Rush Over Me,’ the day we have all been waiting for is finally here as Seven Lions has just released his four-track ‘1999’ EP out on Ophelia Records. Showcasing this genre-defying producer remixing some of the biggest hits in his catalog and modern popular dance music, Seven Lions is calling all those trance-lovers out there for this impressive album.

Having collaborated with acts like Above & Beyond and Jason Ross, it only made sense for Seven Lions to work on his magic on timeless singles which include a recent 2021 flip of “Worlds Apart,” his legendary collaboration with ILLENIUM and HALIENE on “Rush Over Me,” his classic 2012 “Days To Come” and his trance collaboration on Anjunabeats with Jason Ross for “Higher Love.” With his signature ever-evolving sound present in all of these remarkable remixes, Seven Lions has always been true to experimenting with several genres and transcending musical boundaries to satisfy his creative vision. The ‘1999’ EP not only bring those nostalgic vibes to listeners but also remind us of how talented this producer is when he puts his heart and soul into his music. Crafting an extraordinary special masterpiece during his time in the studio, Seven Lions instills joy in his listeners one remix at a time. With his uplifting personality shining bright throughout these re-worked classics, the ‘1999’ EP allows listeners to find peace even during their darkest of days. Be sure to keep your eyes on Seven Lions as he continues to change the sonic landscape for future generations to come.

Listen to the ‘1999’ EP below and let us know your favorite remix in the comments.

Photo Credits: Rukes.com