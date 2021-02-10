Sheena Osman delivers mesmerizing deep house tune ‘Escape’: Listen

By Lakshay Bhagtani 8

The emerging Canadian singer and songwriter Sheena Osman has quickly made waves in the electronic music scene with her unparalleled sound and emotion-evoking style. Inspired by the likes of Armin van Buuren, she wishes to push the envelope by combining various elements from different genres to make a well-rounded dramatic style. Taking another step forward on this adventurous quest, she has just dropped a mesmerizing dancefloor deep house hit called Escape that is set to take you on an emotionally drenched musical journey.

Escape delivers a fresh, versatile sound to the deep house genre with some beautifully crafted drums and a bassline that will guide the listeners with groove. It is all set to be one of those soothing dancefloor hits that have the audacity to infuse energy into all sorts of crowds. The message-heavy lyricism from Sheena Osman throws light on her positive intentions as an artist who is keen to showcase her talent on the biggest stage.

The lyrics of Escape are based on the problems that humanity has faced over the past few months due to the pandemic. It talks about escaping the mundane, everyday work life and the necessity to escape into another reality. After this release, it’s evident that Sheena is an artist to keep an eye on and ear out for as she is set to cement herself in the music industry for years to come.

Well, don’t just take our word for it, go check out Sheena’s latest single Escape for yourself –

Image Credits – Sheena Osman (via Instagram)