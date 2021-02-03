David Guetta joins Sia for upcoming track ‘Floating Through Space’

By Alexander Costello 2

Forming one of the strongest partnerships from the electronic dance music and pop crossover, legendary producer David Guetta and global sensation Sia have proven to be one of the most successful double acts to cross paths in recent years. Having introduced themselves with the hugely impressive ‘Titanium‘, the duo have gone on to release a number of collaborations, each receiving huge attention, acclaim, and millions of streams across platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. Take ‘Let’s Love‘ for example, a track that has been streamed over 70 million times and was nominated for NRJ Music Awards for International Collaboration of the Year. Of course, success comes as no surprise from two artists who sit at the top of their industries respectively. Now, David and Sia are teaming up again with ta track called ‘Floating Through Space‘, and it’s arriving very soon.

Outlining the news on her Instagram, Australian singer and songwriter Sia revealed in a post that a new collaboration with David Guetta is on its way tomorrow. ‘Floating Through Space‘ is one of many tracks from Sia’s upcoming album ‘Music‘ – which drops February 12th. The album features songs from and inspired by the motion picture. As one can expect, this collaboration will be nothing short of amazing and we can’t wait to hear it.

There’s a reason why David Guetta is regarded as one of the all-time greatest DJs ever. A career spanning multiple decades, the music producer has delivered a wide-spread selection of the biggest tracks the dance music scene has heard. And not to forget, he pioneered the Future Rave sound. Currently, the DJ is gearing up for his Dubai edition of ‘United At Home‘, a streaming series with the latest stream set to be his biggest yet. Check back in when we release more details about the upcoming track. Take a look at the Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIA (@siamusic)

Image Credits – Jeff Kravitz (Getty Images)