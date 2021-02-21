Small ToK deliver stellar new track ‘Play Me’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 26

Married duo Small ToK – consisting of Zohar and Bat-El – are making waves in the Israel music scene. Presenting a unique blend of pop and the golden days of EDM, which we all love to look back upon, the duo are here to grab the attention of every electronic music fan all over the world. Now, they present their latest offering in the form of stellar new single ‘Play Me’, via Ensis Records, which is sure to get everyone talking.

‘Play Me’ is a track that is sure to have you longing for the pre-pandemic summer days, and the story behind it is interesting to say the least. Speaking of the unique creation process, they say:

“We were driving back home and Bat-El started humming to herself like she always does. I heard it and thought it was super cool so she pulled out her phone and started adding lyrics to the melody, by the time we got home, 10 minutes later, we knew we had our hook. The whole idea behind the song is to create that special effortless fun you can only have on the dancefloor with a stanger you’ll never meet again. With no strings attached, you can play and let yourself be played with, and it’s all cool.”

Soaring piano melodies encased by a groovy bassline and catchy lyrics that will have you singing along without even realising it prove that this track has everything you could ever want from an electronic track, and it is sure to skyrocket through the charts. ‘Play Me’ isn’t the only trick they have up their sleeves, as 2021 is set to be bigger than ever for Zohar and Bat-El with Europe and South East Asia tours planned among a string of other quality releases on huge labels. Watch this space for more, and listen to ‘Play Me’ by Small ToK now below.

Image Credit: Press