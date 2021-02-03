Spain aims to open international tourism by the end of spring

By Pol Torà 30

Spain will still try to open international tourism by spring. Last week, the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez forecasted that they would only waved the tourism travel restrictions by autumn when 70% of the Spanish population would have been vaccinated. However, the tourism minister Reyes Maroto has denied this in a press conference stating they are still aiming to start reopening the doors to international tourism by spring.

‘Our priority in 2021 is to reactivate tourism and resume safe mobility on a global scale as soon as possible. We are working towards adopting an action plan to give full confidence to tourism so they can come in safely and we really hope that we can start reopening international tourism by the end of spring and specially summer.’

Maroto believes that the vaccination process across the countries offers “a glimmer of hope” to immunize the vast majority of the population that would allow them to travel in safe conditions and according to the countries expectations, over the 50% of the local population would be vaccinated by then. The rush for Spain to reopen international tourism again is not strange, as tourism represents over 12% of Spain’s GDP, so this would be one of the first steps to recover from the financial downfalls of this pandemic, which has provoked historical losses in the global economy.

This new situation arises yet another big interrogation sign on what will happen with Ibiza this summer. Pedro Sánchez’ words demolished any possibilities but this scenario gives a new perspective. Although it will surely be different and limited, there is a good chance now that we can see clubs like Ushuaïa, Hï or Amnesia reopen its doors after an empty 2020.

Image Credit: Amnesia Ibiza (via Facebook)