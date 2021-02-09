Swedish House Mafia are currently in the studio together

By Ellie Mullins 48

According to recent developments shown in Instagram stories of Max Holmstrand, Day to Day artist manager for Swedish House Mafia, and Alexander Wessely, art director, the trio are in the studio together again.

It’s no secret that new music by Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello has been long-awaited for quite some time now, ever since they debuted tracks such as ‘Don’t Call It a Comeback’ at Ultra Miami in 2018, ‘Underneath It All’ in Sweden during their comeback tour and ‘Frankenstein’ with A$AP Rocky at Ultra Europe to name a few. It’s clear that they had been working on new material for their comeback, but the tracks in question have still not seen the light of day yet. This could change though, with new images and videos surfacing of the trio together again.

In the above video, taken from Wessely’s Instagram Live, you can hear the voices of Ingrosso and Steve Angello, and earlier on in the video he showed a photo of the trio lined up in the snow. Some sort of music is playing also, suggesting that they could be working on even more new music, or preparing something even bigger than that.

You can also see videos and an image that Max Holmstrand posted, where they seem to be working on something such as visuals or music. It is evident that Swedish House Mafia are at least working on something, and news will certainly be heard by them soon. With part of the team together and working again, it is only a matter of time.

Image Credit: Swedish House Mafia (via Facebook)