The classic hit ‘Rock Your Body Rock’ by Ferry Corsten receives the Mat Zo treatment

By Melanie Zammit 14

‘Rock Your Body Rock’ is a classic hit by Ferry Corsten that was released back in 2003 and is one of the most famous tracks of the iconic and popular album ‘Right of Way’. In 2021, a whole 18 years after the initial release of this eye-catching track, this song has now received the Mat Zo treatment, bringing it back into the public eye.

Matan Zohar, better known by his stage name Mat Zo, is a British DJ and producer. He has recently landed on Flashover Recordings and graced the world with his trademark treatment of Ferry Corsten’s ‘Rock Your Body Rock’. Corsten himself is a Dutch DJ, record producer and remixer from Rotterdam, and he is very well known for his contribution of epic songs through his extensive discography in the electronic music industry.

Mat Zo’s treatment of this classic hit has produced an amazing rendition of the original track, enabling a larger audience to become acquainted with both the original and the brand new rendition of this amazing hit. Bringing together old and new fans of this track through his remix, he has successfully made a modernised version of the track whilst paying homage to its roots.

To ensure you do not miss on this epic remix, you can listen to it on Spotify down below.

Image Credit: NDK Images