The Djooky Music Awards: could you be the next global superstar?

By Ellie Mullins 13

Do you want to be the next global superstar? Do you think you have unique talent that the world needs to see? Want to see your talents recognised? If you’ve answered yes to any of those questions, then The Djooky Music Awards could be just what you need. The Djooky Music Awards is the world’s first global online song contest, and it was started by the music platform Djooky. Now, they are hosting their third song contest and they’re looking for the biggest and best talents.

So what is it all about? Djooky is committed to giving everyone an equal chance to succeed in the music world, where there are no boundaries or exceptions. Taken from their website, they explain:

“We are working to create technology that allows us to hand the decision-making power from a few to all music lovers who want to join us on our journey in creating a new world of music.”

The awards invite musicians to upload their original tracks to the website after creating a profile, and can then encourage people to vote for their track in the Voting Rounds. Like any contest, there is a prestigious panel of judges and they are Brian Malouf (senior judge and co-founder), Sacha Skarbek (songwriter and producer), Patrice Rushen (jazz pianist, r&b singer and music director), Justin Gray (songwriter and producer), Bukola Sawyerr Izeogu (media, pr and entertainment expert) and Rolande Kammogne (producer and entrepreneur). These people have had years and years of experience working with the biggest and best in the industry, creating hit songs and being nominated for Grammy awards and are committed to finding up-and-coming talent. Last year’s winner Gina Brooklyn has since enjoyed plenty of success, thanks to the recognition that The Djooky Music Awards has brought to her.

Of course, there are prizes and awards up for grabs. The winner of the awards will receive a trip to LA to record one song at the renowned Capitol Studios with Brian Malouf, a world-recognized American producer, engineer, and mixer who has worked with some of the golden names of music like Michael Jackson, Queen, Madonna, Pearl Jam, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, and Stevie Wonder. Top cash prizes* include as follows:

First Place – $10,000

Second Place – $5,000

Third place – $2,000

Top song in each genre – $1,000

What are you waiting for? Sign up on the website now! This could be your chance to have your talents heard. All important dates are below.

*Terms and conditions apply and can be read here.

Image credit: Djooky