The Prodigy reveal plans to release upcoming docu-movie

By Jake Gable 2

Responsible for many of the biggest hits of the 90s, there can be no doubting the impact The Prodigy had on dance music as a whole. Helping birth the rave scene in the UK, thousands of party-goers would attend illegal warehouse parties every weekend during this era, and with the acid-house genre booming in Manchester, The Prodigy soon dived in to give us their own unique sprinkling of dance music; A vivacious cross between a frenetic and wild style of electronic music which birthed tracks such as ‘Firestarter’ and later, ‘Omen’. Now, following the passing of legendary frontman Keith Flint, the band have confirmed they are working on a new documentary. Band members Liam Howlett and Maxim shared the news via a statement which read:

“We are making a band documentary film… so f*kin (sic) what?? After the devastating passing of our brother Keef in 2019, the time feels right for us to tell the story of our band, all of it, the whole 9… It’s a story of the chaotic and troubled journey of our gang, our band, the peoples band — The Prodigy. Or simply — a story of brothers on a mission to make noise… to ignite the peoples souls and blow-up sound systems worldwide… that’s f*kin (sic) what! This film will be made with the same integrity that our music is — uncompromising, raw and honest… this one’s for Keef! The film will be as wild as the band. Dark at times, strong changes of pace, it will be a visual assault too, stylistically striking, contemporary and challenging. We want the viewers to leave the cinema like they’ve just stepped off a roller-coaster.”

The news follows the release of 2011 movie ‘The Prodigy: World’s On Fire’, which was directed by Paul Dugdale, The new film will be produced by Pulse Films, who have previously worked on projects including Beyoncé‘s Lemonade, LCD Soundystem’s Shut Up And Play The Hits and Nick Cave‘s 20,000 Days On Earth. No release date has been confirmed.