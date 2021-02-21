The virtual version of Winter Music Conference to be held this coming May

By Melanie Zammit 26

Winter Music Conference (WMC), one of the biggest conferences in the electronic music industry, is finally back, and is set to take place virtually in May of this year.

Many events that were set to take place in 2021 have either had to be postponed or moved to a digital platform, and the Winter Music Conference is one event that has had to take this path, opting for the format of its event space to be a virtual one.

This was confirmed after David Ireland, Miami Music Week and WMC director, established in a LinkedIn post that this was the case. Here, Ireland stated that the Winter Music Conference is set to take place at the end of May 2021.

In the post in question, Ireland wrote the following: “After months of waiting and figuring out a roadmap, we are working on executing a virtual edition of WMC in late May. The Magnetic Agency Group will be partnering with WMC for this WMC Virtual edition and we are currently working on partners, speakers, content, etc.”

More information regarding this event will be announced in the near future, according to Ireland.

Click here to read any updates released on the WMC website in the future.

Image Credit: Ultra