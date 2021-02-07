The Weeknd set to perform solo at Super Bowl halftime show

By Maxim Fossey 7

In a recent interview with NFL Network, Canadian artist The Weeknd has confirmed that he will be performing a solo concert for his Super Bowl halftime show appearance.

Rumours began to spread around when The Weeknd’s setlist was leaked, as he will possibly perform his new greatest hits compilation album ‘The Highlights’. The album includes songs ‘I Feel It Coming’ and ‘Starboy’, both collaborations with Daft Punk, who were the rumoured artists to join The Weeknd. Other rumoured artists to join him on stage were Kendrick Lamar and Ariana Grande.

“I’ve been reading a lot of rumours. There wasn’t any room to fit it in the narrative and the story I was telling in the performance. So, there’s no special guests, no,” said The Weeknd to NFL Network.

This isn’t a first in the Super Bowl that an artist has done a solo performance. Recent examples that come to mind are Travis Scott, Lady Gaga and Justin Timberlake.

Super Bowl LV will kick off this Sunday February 7, 12:30 a.m. Central European Time (CET) at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. Due to COVID-19 safety regulations, this marks the first time a Super Bowl will be played at a team’s home stadium, as all of them were previously played at neutral venues.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1358445422239481856?s=20

Photo Credits: Rukes.com