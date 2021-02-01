The Weeknd will be releasing a ‘Highlights’ compilation ahead of Super Bowl performance

By Alshaan Kassam 29

Opening up his heart and soul to listeners around the world, The Weeknd is a Canadian artist who has crafted multiple masterpieces with his soothing, yet remarkably uplifting voice to establish a deep connection with his fan base through his music. Being vulnerable and open is a trait many respect about this musical genius as he never fails to consistently impress us with his catchy, yet meaningful records. A true legend in the music industry today, The Weeknd will be performing at this year’s Super Bowl LV on February 7th as Tampa Bay and Kansas City go head to head for this epic match ahead. Spending 7 million of his own money on the Super Bowl halftime show, this will definitely be a once in a lifetime performance from the multi-talented artist. With the anticipation building for both the Super Bowl and The Weeknd’s incredible performance to come, The Weeknd will also be releasing a ‘Highlights’ compilation curated specifically for the Super Bowl.

Focusing on a series of musical hits throughout this legend’s career, this compilation is for all those fans in love with both classics and new singles from the man himself. From throwing it back to deep singles such as “Wicked Games” and inspiring listeners through his angelic voice in “I Feel It Coming” and “Starboy” both featuring Daft Punk, this compilation is about to be played on repeat all summer long. With goosebumps running down your spine as “The Hills” and “Afterhours” are also included in the tracklist, The Weeknd will be bringing all his listeners right into the feels with these ones. Additionally featuring sensational masterpieces such as “Can’t Feel My Face,” “Blinding Lights,” ‘Save Your Tears,” “In Your Eyes,” and many more, this 18-track compilation not only celebrates The Weeknd’s beautiful accomplishments but serves as a reminder of why we all fell in love with this artists voice from the start. While there have been no official announcements regarding streaming services, the compilation can be purchased from The Weeknd’s official website here.

Photo Credits: Rukes.com