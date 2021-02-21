Tiësto, Martin Garrix and Lucas & Steve receive nominations for esteemed Edison Awards

By Jack Spilsbury 20

Tiësto, Martin Garrix and Lucas & Steve are among the many that have been nominated for this year’s edition of the Edison Awards. This illustrious Dutch award ceremony which was first presented in 1960, awards musical artists for their outstanding achievements in the music industry and the contributions they have made.

Martin Garrix, who won the award in 2017, has been nominated this time around for his single releases in 2020 with tracks such as ‘Higher Ground’ and ‘Drown’. The jury motivation also mentions his production work under the Yram alias as an incentive for his nomination.

Lucas & Steve on the other hand received their nomination due to the release of their debut album ‘Letters To Remember’. Releasing October of last year, the jury praised the release despite it being an unconventional way, given the current times and circumstances, with them continuing to state they released it with “style with corona-proof drive-in party” which occurred to celebrate the album’s release.

Tiësto, winning the award in 2016, is nominated for the 2021 award due to his ‘The London Sessions’ LP. Released May 15 last year, it was inspired by the producer’s time living in London, featuring collaborations with British artists such as Becky Hill, Mabel, and Rita Ora. The jury also stating that his track ‘The Business’ was a reason for his nomination, which has now gone on to be a worldwide hit.

We think that all the artists deserve their nominations for the work they have done over that past year and you can find the full list of nominations and more about the Edison Awards show here.

Image credit: Edison Awards via Facebook