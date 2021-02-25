Tomorrowland reveal vinyl trilogy with iconic tracks from the past 15 years

By Ellie Mullins 7

Tomorrowland is releasing a 5 LP boxset which will honour the most iconic tracks in the festival’s (and electronic music) history in 15 years.

Releasing in three parts, the first one releases on February 26, and honours anthems from 2005-2009 with 30 tracks including remixes from Armin Van Buuren, Eric Prydz, Fedde Le Grand, Justice, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Paul & Fritz Kalkbrenner. Limited to 3,000 copies, this is the ultimate must have collectors item for any Tomorrowland or vinyl lover. Reliving the first five years of the Belgian festival, this LP will catapult you back in time to the festival’s humble beginnings, and will take you on a journey as it began to grow into what we know and love today.

Image credit: Tomorrowland store blog

Want to be the only person in the world to own copy 1 out of 3,000? Then you’re in luck, as Tomorrowland are also hosting a competition to win the first print of this beautiful vinyl. By clicking here, you can access it at the bottom of the page. To enter, you have to answer some questions about the first five years of the festival, with a tiebreaker at the end.

If you want to just buy a copy, though, be sure to stay tuned on February 26 and click the TML by Tomorrowland store website here, where it will be available to purchase.

Image Credits: Hardwell (Press), Swedish House Mafia (Press), Avicii (Press), Tomorrowland (via Facebook)