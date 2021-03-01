Ultra 2020: What has happened since then?

By Pol Torà

Ultra Music Festival 2020 was set to be the event that as always, would kick start the festival season with astonishing sets and tons of new music. There was even more hype around, as Ultra would come back to his home Bayfront Park after a long and exhausting legal dispute in the courts. Everything was set to be one of the most exciting and beautiful editions of Ultra Music Festival until corona enter the scene hitting the US.

On March 4, 2020 the Miami mayor Francis Suarez asked for Ultra to be postponed as the coronavirus cases starting to increase massively all around the country. The following week, Donald Trump called a national emergency state forcing Ultra to be cancelled. It was the first major event victim to COVID-19. The rest, as we all know, is history.