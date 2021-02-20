Ultra Music Festival Miami 2021 is officially cancelled

By Ellie Mullins

Unsurprisingly, Ultra Music Festival Miami, being one of the first and earlier major events of the year, has been cancelled and will not take place once again in 2021, marking two years without the festival.

Ticket holders were contacted by email today, and an official statement was put up on the Ultra Music Festival website. The new dates are March 25-27 2022 at the iconic Bayfront Park venue. Statements sent out by Ultra in emails explains that the current health and safety guidelines and also the pandemic itself has made it impossible to host the 2021 edition of Ultra Music Festival this year, and instead are looking to 2022 to provide what they believe will be the best edition in its 22-year history.

As shown in the email that ticket holders have received, there are a number of benefits available to 2020 ticket holders, and they are as follows:

FREE premium general admission upgrade

Provided at no extra cost, this complimentary upgrade (originally costing $599.95) allows dedicated festival entry along with perks such as air-conditioned restroom facilities, relaxation areas and bars.

Ultra merchandise discount code

A 50% off discount on up to $250 spent on merchandise.

Extra Ultra hour

In 2022, before the gates open, ticket holders will have the chance to enter the festival one hour before anyone else and will also witness an exclusive set from a headliner DJ on the Main Stage.

FREE ticket to Ultra Worldwide event

Providing fans with a FREE ticket to any Ultra event anywhere in the world, which includes Resistance, this is valid through December 31, 2022 for each valid 2020 ticket that was purchased. Act fast though, as this perk is limited quality and is subject to availability. Ultra Miami is excluded from this offer.

Chance to win an Ultra golden ticket

Everyone is eligible to win one of a total of ten golden tickets, which will grant winners FREE lifetime access to any and all of their Ultra Worldwide events, also including Resistance.

Acesss to Ultra Music Festival 2022 general admission private on-sale

This gives people the chance to purchase up to two additional GA tickets for $249.95 in the 2022 private ticket sale.

The email provides more information in full, and the website, which you can visit here, invites people to subscribe for updates, more of which will certainly come soon. Next steps in regards to ticket orders have also been emailed, so be sure to check your email if you currently hold a ticket for Ultra Miami.

Image credit: Rukes.com