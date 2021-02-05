Wolvero joins forces with Kittrix for brand new tech-house smash ‘Freak’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 29

Wolvero just released a brand new foot thumping single ‘Freak’ featuring Kittrix, out now on Uprise Music.

San Francisco native, Wolvero is following up the previous release of his electric track ‘Underground’ featuring Valy Mo, keeping up the momentum of highly energetic tracks. This time around, Wolvero enlists upon the help of Kittrix, a fellow Californian most known for her addictive vocals and kicking basslines. Kittrix had written this song a few years as a scratch track but was revived via a Twitter exchange with Wolvero, thus leading to this highly anticipated collab.

The duo show us how to “freak” by keeping it simple, yet they deliver all the components of a quality banger. Grainy vocals that occasionally pitch-shift in anticipation lead us trailing closely behind to a jumpy bassline and standard house chord piano stabs. Not to mention, the killer chorus Kittrix brings. This track, which was inspired by infectious energy, is full of hidden gems that come at the most unsuspecting moments that layer on top of one another to make this song pure dynamite.

Get your freak on and stream the sensational tech-house jam ‘Freak’ below:

Image Credit: Press