Znas drops eclectic new EP titled ‘Kingdom’: Listen

The incredible Znas is constantly proving he can outdo himself with each release, and it’s no different with the progressive trance banger titled ‘Kingdom’. The EP completes his previous release ‘Rampant’ from December last year and both were originally meant to be apart of an album titled ‘The Plague’ however due to marketing strategies, Znas decided not to release an album, thus the two EPs. ‘Kingdom’ is compiled of two tracks being the Original and Extended Mix versions.

The ‘Kingdom’ EP as well as the released EP before it both revolve around the same theme, being zombie culture. ‘Kingdom’ specifically is inspired by the Korean television series of the same title, about the tribulations of a Chinese crown prince who faces new enemies to save his people, and the strange rumors about a sick king, his father. They take over the kingdom as a mysterious plague begins to spread and ravage. The series takes place in the Middle Ages, in the Joseon era, plagued by conflicts of interest, betrayals, and sabotage within the crown itself.

The tracks themselves deliver the perfect progressive trance sound, allowing you to feel calm but also restless with incredible unexpected vocals, showing Znas is a master in his craft. The extended version takes things even further with a bold build-up and a fantastic pay off for listeners. Both mixes energy provokes euphoria allowing any listener to be captived. With ‘Kingdom’, Znas hopes to recreate the atmosphere and sensations of the television series it’s inspired by, something that has been achieved.

The EP is out now on his own label Znas Music. If you aren’t familiar with him yet, make sure to check it out on Beatport and Spotify. Stream the EP below:

Image Credit: Press