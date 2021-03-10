92% of the people plan to visit Ibiza in 2021, clubbing survey reveals

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 14

Tickets Ibiza conducted a survey about the White Isle and clubbing, revealing that 92% of the respondents plan to visit Ibiza in 2021.

790 people took the survey in total, 79% from the UK, and the majority aged between 18-34. 75% of those asked were comfortable with indoor and outdoor dancing, while 20% said they would be comfortable outdoor dancefloors, and 5% said they’d rather choose only table service. There have been all sorts of possible measures planned to be implemented so that we could safely return to the dancefloor again in a post-corona world. The most accepted method was to take a rapid test on entry to a club: 86% of the people said they’d be happy to be tested at the entrance. A lower but still high number, 82%, would be willing to show proof of vaccine or negative PCR test to gain entry to a club. However, wearing a mask was the least popular option: a significant 67% responded that they wouldn’t go to a club if they’d have to cover their faces. Although Ibiza’s vibe, atmosphere, and energy are all major pulling factors for tourists, 40% stated they wouldn’t be heading to the island if clubs were closed. People could vote on their most beloved venues as well. Out of the many legendary clubs, Ushuaïa was voted favorite, followed closely by sister club Hï Ibiza and Amnesia. Glitterbox was named the best party, coming narrowly ahead of David Guetta‘s F*** ME I’M FAMOUS nights and iconic elrow parties.

The world-famous party isle aspires to be the first place in Europe to allow visitors with a valid vaccine passport. Simultaneously, the local government has forecasted that most of Ibiza’s inhabitants will be vaccinated by early summer. The Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, declared that he wants 70% of the Spanish population to be vaccinated by late summer so that the country can open up to tourism from spring and be “the beacon of the resurrection of tourism in all the world.” Ibiza Rocks have already assured that they will host poolside parties from May 17, joined by O Beach, which announced it would open in the same month. Amnesia Ibiza set a date for their closing party this season to October 23, while Eden will open in June, running their parties through until September.

It seems like partygoers will be able to visit the legendary Ibiza parties anytime soon, so stay tuned for more news to be updated!

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel (via Facebook)