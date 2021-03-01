Alesso and Armin van Buuren unleash powerful collaboration ‘Leave a Little Love’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 10

The electronic music world was thrown into a state of surprise and excitement when it was announced that heavyweights Alesso and Armin van Buuren would be teaming up to deliver a collaboration. Dubbed as one of the most anticipated and exciting collaborations of the year already, this unexpected collaboration ‘Leave a Little Love’ was announced on Valentine’s Day, and has finally arrived to streaming platforms now.

“After years of Armin and I sharing festival stages around the world, we decided it was time for us to join forces and write a big dance song for the fans. We hope they enjoy it!” – Alesso

‘Leave a Little Love’ sees both Alesso and Armin van Buuren delve into their more melodic and emotional sides, which we have seen a lot of in the past, to deliver this track. Leaving their trance and progressive sides behind, this track takes an unexpected direction but works extremely well. Laying down an instrumental that would work well in a club setting, the powerful and anthemic vocals drive the track in the right direction, acting as the cherry on top of the delicious-sounding cake. This collaboration had been a long time coming, and it is safe to say that they lived up to the massive expectations set upon them.

“Everything just came together effortlessly in the studio. I’m proud that we get to share ‘Leave A Little Love’ with the world today, because everybody deserve a bit of love in their lives.” – Armin van Buuren

Although the pop infused house track would definitely do well in a club, it seems that there is already a club mix in the works, as teased by Armin van Buuren on the 1005th episode of ASOT radio. You can listen to that here as we hope for an official release soon. In the meantime, listen to the original track down below now.



Image Credit: Alesso (via Facebook), Armin van Buuren (via Facebook)