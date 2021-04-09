Aloren unveils massive Ibiza-inspired anthem ‘All We Had’ : Listen

By Jake Gable 12

To many, the island of Ibiza is more than just a destination. It’s a feeling. Never has that case been more true than with Aloren, the Italian producer who claims his soul will ‘always belong’ to the white isle. Unveiling his new single ‘All We Had’, the fast-rising talent demonstrates his powerful production prowess and dynamic diversity across the release, blending a huge dancefloor-ready melody with an emotive female vocal. Adding real authenticity to the track, which effortlessly verges between several sub-genres of the electronic music realm, ‘All We Had’ was inspired by Aloren’s trip to the Balearic island at the age of 22, where he discovered the power of trance thanks to performances from trance titan Armin van Buuren, and Anjunabeats giants, Above & Beyond, who are currently gearing up for their mammoth ABGT 450 celebration this August at London venue, The Drumsheds.

Now living back in his native city of Milan, Aloren has used the experience to drive his passion in the studio, sparking ‘All We Had’ into life in spectacular style. Tinged with melancholic elements, the production is an ode to loss, but more importantly, emphasises the positivity of how to bounce back to achieve greatness. Using the release to explore his own personal feelings on love, Aloren states how the track demonstrates how “painful it is when it ends from one side“. Accompanied by an official video in which we follow the faltering love-life of a once-happy couple, Aloren packs a subtle trance vibe into the track, and looks set for huge things in future! You can check this one out below, and be sure to follow the talented Italian across his social media channels, such as Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and his official website. Out now across all streaming platforms, this is the utterly mesmeric anthem, ‘All We Had’…

Image Credit: Official Aloren Press Kit