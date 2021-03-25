Amsterdam Dance Event confirms 25th anniversary edition for October 2021

By Jake Gable

As a result of the widespread vaccination campaign and rapid test capacity in the Netherlands, ADE expects to celebrate the reopening of its industry at its 25th anniversary edition in Amsterdam taking place from the 13th through to the 17th of October. The organisation is dedicated to presenting the best possible ADE experience while ensuring public health guidelines, featuring a rich and diverse program for professionals, artists and music enthusiasts alike. The ADE team is thrilled to kick off the road to the ADE Festival 2021 with a varied lineup of organisers announcing their first shows, including Audio Obscura, Awakenings, DGTL, Dockyard, Elrow, Into the Woods, Loveland and Verknipt, as well as venues Concertgebouw, Panama, Melkweg and Paradiso. The latter two have already announced part of their program, with artists including Dave Clarke and Oliver Heldens for Melkweg and Avalon Emerson and Speedy J presents STOOR live for Paradiso set to take the stage.

Music professionals can gear up for the ADE Pro conference program at Amsterdam’s iconic Felix Meritis in October. In addition, the Amsterdam Dance Event Foundation extends its support to the live music industry by inviting music professionals to become an active part of the road to ADE 2021 on its online B2B platform, completely free of charge. Through key learnings from international success cases, innovations and strategies shared across a growing network of peers, ADE invites members of the global electronic music community to find out together how the post-Covid structure of the music business will look as the live industry rebuilds and reopens globally. Anyone interested can sign up for the first sessions and join the discussion with key industry players and experts, starting in April 2021. Moreover, music professionals can now also register for the physical ADE Pro Pass at a guaranteed lowest price by signing up via this link here.



Image Credit: Tim Buiting