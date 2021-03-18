Antonator returns with huge new single ‘Error’ : Listen

By Jake Gable 13

If you’re not yet familiar with the name of Antonator, you’re certainly about to become acquainted. Hailing from Athens but living in Stockholm, the Greek-Swedish producer has been compared to artists such as deadmau5, Wolfgang Gartner, and Feed Me, by many sectors of the industry, on account of his lush electro-tinged chord patterns. Producing music since the late 90s, Antonator even emerged victorious in Pete Tong‘s prestigious Bedroom Bedlam competition with his track ‘Wonderful Strings’. Now, he’s making a triumphant return with his fresh new single ‘Error’. Releasing on his own Anto Recordings label since 2009, the man from Greece has garnered widespread support from the likes of Utah Saints, Tocadisco, Robbie Rivera, Mason, Crystal Method & many more.

Fast forward to the present, and Antonator is mixing it up with a focus on modern house music, with a slick twist of nostalgia. Blending synth and analogue sounds to craft an electro anthem, ‘Error’ represents the dynamic nature of the versatile and eclectic nature, with Antonator showcasing his experimental style across the release. Marking his territory with one of the finest tracks of the year so far, ‘Error’ is a robotic-sounding release which bursts into life as the record progresses. Building a dedicated and loyal fanbase across his socials, you can join the Antonator revolution by following the burgeoning talent via his Soundcloud, and Facebook. The hugely impressive ‘Error’ is available to listen to – in full – below. But why draw the line there? We want to hear your thoughts too! So let us know what you make of this whopping new Antonator track by getting int ouch with us across all the usual social media channels. What do you make of this release, and if you compare the producer’s slick signature style to any other artist, who would you pick, and why?

Image Credit: Antonator Official Press Kit