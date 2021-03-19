Armin van Buuren will host a massive trance pub quiz for ASOT fans

By Alexander Costello 14

If you think you’re trance music’s biggest fan, we recommend tuning into the biggest trance pub quiz at the end of the month, hosted by none other than legendary trance DJ Armin van Buuren. On Tuesday, March 30, the A State Of Trance (ASOT) head honcho Armin, and trusted side-kick Ruben de Ronde, will test fans’ knowledge to see how well they know the show, trance music, and everything in between. The A State Of Trance pub quiz will settle once and for all who will be able to call themselves the biggest, most knowledgeable ASOT fan. Do you think it could be you?

The trance pub quiz, specially made for ASOT fans, will broadcast live from the ASOT studio in Amsterdam. There will be a live stream on the A State Of Trance YouTube and Twitch channels where fans can take part in the action, or watch along if you feel your trance knowledge isn’t up to scratch. To make matters more exciting, there will be a dedicated Zoom function that will allow fans to join the live stream and interact with the hosts Armin and Ruben. And finally, if you find yourself competing for trance music’s number one fan spot, ASOT has announced that there will be a ‘beautiful award for the actual number 1‘. It’s definitely going to be the biggest pub quiz in trance music history and you don’t want to miss this.

The A State Of Trance pub quiz forms the continued celebrations of ASOT 1000, a monumental feat achieved by the Dutch trance radio show. Get ready to catch Armin van Buuren on March 30 and battle against other trance fans for that coveted number one spot. Details on how to enter the pub quiz will be shared shortly here. In the meantime, you can watch back the milestone ASOT 1000 episode below.

Image credit: press